Ruby Soho Says All Out Was The Greatest Night Of Her Career

Ruby Soho debuted for AEW at All Out last night as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. Not only that, Soho won the match and has now earned a shot against AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker. Soho spoke to the media following the show at the post-event press conference.

“Having been through this very, very long almost 11-year journey to get here, to get to this moment, to get to the legitimate pinnacle of my entire wrestling career, which was tonight, and gain the opportunity at the AEW women’s championship is the most special and significant thing in the world to me,” Soho said.

Ruby also fittingly came out to the ring to the sounds of Rancid’s “Ruby Soho.” She was asked about the significance of her new ring music as well.

“So, I have been a fan of Rancid for a very, very long time. Coincidentally enough, I don’t know if you guys know this, but a lot of punk fans are big wrestling fans. And Lars (Frederiksen) and I had became friends over the last couple years. I had kind of come upon a time where I was like ‘ok, I need to know what I’m going to be called, what my music is going to be’ and he suggested, and like bestowed upon me, Ruby Soho and the music.”

Soho then started to get emotional as she spoke about fans chanting for her before she made her debut.

“I have never experienced anything like that before,” Soho continued. “To have people have that anticipation for me to come out and for people to want that and for people to get it and get excited, is something that I think all of us in the wrestling industry thrive for.”

“It just felt like home from the moment I walked out there,” Soho continued.

Soho was also asked when was the last time she was this happy in pro-wrestling. She was adamant that this is the happiest she’s ever been in her career.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy in pro-wrestling, if I’m being honest,” Soho responded. “Like tonight, my face hurts from smiling. That’s a real thing, my face hurts from smiling so much. I never want this feeling to go away. I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful to Tony, I’m so grateful to all of you, to everyone that was in attendance tonight for just welcoming me with open arms. Usually I’m the misfit, but you guys made me feel like I fit right in.”

