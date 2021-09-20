HomeNewsImpact News

Sami Callihan Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Broken Ankle

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Sami Callihan
(via Impact Wrestling)

Sami Callihan will be out of action for a while.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Callihan suffered a broken ankle during this past weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Callihan isn’t expected to return to the ring this year.

“Sami Callihan suffered a broken ankle Saturday at the Impact tapings and had surgery. Looks to be out until spring 2022.”

It’s a tough pill to swallow for Impact Wrestling fans. Those who were hoping to see the return of Switchblade Conspiracy will also be disappointed. Switchblade Conspiracy is the team of Sami Callihan and Jon Moxley. The two were set to reunite at The Wrestler Revolver’s Tales From The Ring show on Oct. 30.

Callihan recently competed at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road PPV. He teamed with Eddie Edwards to take on Moose and W. Morrissey. Callihan and Edwards lost the match. This match had been taped back in August but didn’t air until Sept. 18.

