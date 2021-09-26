Seth Rollins Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires

Seth Rollins has unveiled when his WWE contract is set to expire.

Rollins has been a top main event player ever since he debuted as a member of The Shield back in 2012. Since splitting apart from the group, Rollins has won multiple world championships in WWE. He currently competes under the SmackDown brand.

Rollins has proven to be quite valuable to WWE but he isn’t so sure what he’ll do once his current deal is up. Here’s what he told Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions.

“Now, as a dad, part of me is starting to shift a little bit. I have a couple years left on my contract, I definitely want to see that through. After that, we’ll see what happens. I don’t know, I wish I had a proper answer because I love it, but life is starting to get a lot bigger when you got a little baby girl and when my contract is up, she’ll be about 3 or 4 and ready to go into school and do stuff. We’ll see. If it all ended tomorrow, I’d be pretty satisfied with the things I’ve accomplished and the contributions I’ve made to the business. I always wanted to leave it better than I found it and I’ve been able to do that in some respects. I’m proud of that.”

Rollins has been involved in a feud with Edge. He defeated Edge on the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown, which was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE ran an injury angle on Edge, who received The Stomp from Rollins.

Edge will return on the Oct. 1 edition of SmackDown despite an initial report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter claiming that Edge was expected to be off TV for months.