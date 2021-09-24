Several Former WWE Stars React To Becoming Free Agents

WWE has released dozens of superstars from their contracts in the past few months. The company has let go stars in multiple waves, with each wave featuring at least a few surprising releases.

One such wave of releases on June 25 saw the company end the contracts of people such as Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Killian Dain, The Singh Brothers, Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise, and August Grey.

Some of these names had a development contract with a 30 days non-compete and they have already become free agents. Others, whose contract had been upgraded had to wait until today before their 90 days non-compete clause expired.

A few such stars, who became free agents today, took on their social media to comment on this change and discuss their future after WWE.

The Singh Brothers indicated the return of their Bollywood Boys name and said that they are ready to represent the people of both India and Canada once again.

Former Sanity member Killian Dain thanked people for their support. He said that he cannot wait to get back in the ring. Though Dain also mentioned how he still has a few legal hurdles to go through before he can compete.

Other reactions included Tony Nese mentioning how his free agency has begun and Ariya Daivari saying that he is looking forward to the future. You can check out the reaction of all the stars below:

Officially Bollywood free agents.



Representing 1,4 Billion ??, 38 million ??, Ready represent worldwide ? pic.twitter.com/iZvd0BTE1W — Bollywood Boyz ???? (@BollywoodBoyz) September 23, 2021

As of tomorrow I am a free agent



Thanks to everyone for all the support. I cannot wait to get back in the ring & prove myself night after night



I have a few final legal hurdles before I can compete but it will not be long now!



DAMOMACKLE@YAHOO.COM pic.twitter.com/p7la8OeNDX — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) September 23, 2021

Free agency begins now. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 23, 2021