The Acclaimed Perform “Scripted Rap” During Dark Tapings

Max Caster made his return to AEW after about a month away during last night’s AEW show at the NOW arena. The Acclaimed came out for their usual entrance only this time Max Caster let everyone know that his rap had “been approved by AEW management.” He read the lines from a script.

“Yo, this rap has been approved by AEW management,” Caster began. “We’re the Acclaimed and we came to say that we’re feeling pretty darn good today.

These two guys are formidable opponents but against us, they don’t have the components. How about the Jaguars? They sure are great…”

At this point, Anthony Bowens grabbed the microphone from Caster and called for the music to be turned off.

“Are they scripting our promos now, Max?”

Bowens then read from the scripted rap as well and plugged the Rhodes to the Top reality show. Eventually, the team tore up the script and continued with their usual entrance. Footage of the Acclaimed’s entrance can be viewed in the Tweet below:

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Caster was sent to sensitivity classes following a rap of his on Dark being deemed offensive.

“After what happened last week and the fallout, Max Caster has been sent to sensitivity training,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.