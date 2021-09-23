Tony Khan Brings In Lil Uzi Vert For Rap Battle With The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster took to social media recently to challenge Tony Khan to a rap battle in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Last night, Khan came out to answer the Acclaimed’s challenge but also brought in a little help.

Here's my ? freestyle from #AEW in Newark, NJ



Our boss Tony Khan didn't really like my rhymes. Well, maybe he can do better…



I challenge @TonyKhan to a RAP BATTLE in Queens, NY at #AEWGrandSlam#MaxVsTony ?



?: Dan Mullooly#MicDrop ???? pic.twitter.com/O05J6sD77V — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 20, 2021

Between Dynamite and the taping of Rampage, the Acclaimed came out and again challenged Tony Khan to a battle rap. Khan came out and answered the call.

“I’ve written a lot of wrestling shows but never in my life have I written a rap song,” Khan can be heard saying to the Acclaimed in the video below. “I’m not going to start today so I brought somebody in to help me. Ladies and Gentlemen Lil Uzi Vert!”

Tony Khan brought out Lil Uzi Vert to help him in a rap battle, AEW is crazy. ?pic.twitter.com/xbU9z9dYav — Fiending For Followers ?? (@Fiend4FolIows) September 23, 2021

One day we'll wrestle Tony Khan & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.#AEW#MicDrop ???? pic.twitter.com/YbhqGnaLsn — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 23, 2021

Caster was off of AEW television for most of August following backlash to lyrics of one of his raps that aired on Dark. The episode was pulled, re-edited, and then re-posted. Khan spoke about the incident later on an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it, it was not during Dynamite,” Khan said. “I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and re-posted it with that edited out but it shouldn’t have aired.”

“This would never have happened (on Dynamite) because Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him,” he continued. “I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos, but the bullet points I give. In this case, it shouldn’t have happened and what will happen going forward is I will take over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself.”

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Caster was sent to sensitivity training as a result.

“After what happened last week and the fallout, Max Caster has been sent to sensitivity training,” wrote Dave Meltzer.