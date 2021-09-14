Sasha Banks Update: Cleared To Compete Following Hiatus

Sasha Banks has been out of action for over one month. Her last match for WWE took place at a non-televised live event on August 7th from Fort Myers, Florida.

The multi-time Women’s Champion missed several shows in the lead-up to SummerSlam, where she was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. That match never took place, with the returning Becky Lynch walking out of the event with the gold.

A recent report from PWInsider stated that Banks was expected back for WWE’s Super SmackDown broadcast from Madison Square Garden on September 10th. She was at MSG that night, but did not appear on television.

Sasha Banks arrives at Madison Square Garden (September 10, 2021)

Banks has been backstage at several recent WWE events. Dave Meltzer addressed her situation on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer states that Banks is cleared to perform, despite WWE keeping her off television.

“She’s not in the mix right now. The mix is Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.” – Dave Meltzer

“Sasha Banks was in Madison Square Garden,” Meltzer continued. “She was there, but they just didn’t put her on TV. They scrapped the tag-team match, and they scrapped a Kevin Owens segment, they scrapped a lot of stuff on the Friday show.”

The Boss remains one of WWE’s most popular Superstars. The WWE Draft will take place in a matter of weeks, which could be an opportune time to transition her back into storylines.