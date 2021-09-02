WCW/TNA Star Daffney Unger Has Passed Away

Shannon Spruill, better known to wrestling fans as Daffney, has passed away. She was 46. Her death has been reported by Shimmer Wrestling at the request of her family.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

Concern for Daffney’s well-being began last night after she posted a concerning video to Instagram live. Many people helped spread the word to get help to Daffney’s residence as soon as possible.

If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself.



My phone call went straight to voicemail. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

Earlier this morning, TMZ reported that police had still not been able to contact Daffney by 7:25 AM PST. Shimmer then relayed news of Daffney’s passing this afternoon.

If you or anyone you know is struggling please know that help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney



If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.

800-273-8255 https://t.co/9AH20OjY50 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

September is Suicide Prevention month. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out. They are here for you 24/7/365 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Please R/T it could save a life. — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) September 2, 2021

Daffney performed with World Championship Wrestling from 1999-2001. She often teamed with Crowbar and David Flair. Daffney is a 1x former WCW Cruiserweight Champion as well. She also performed with TNA Wrestling from 2008 to 2011 and with companies such as SHINE and Shimmer.

Numerous people from around the wrestling world are paying tribute to Daffney online and urging others to reach out for help if they need it.

“RIP Daffney. This is so, so sad. You are never alone. You are loved,” wrote Indi Hartwell.

RIP Shannon ?? @screamqueendaff



Heartbreaking & devastating. Sending prayers to her family & loved ones — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) September 2, 2021

Devastating ?



Rest In Peace Shannon ?? https://t.co/kiOeAgMYzY — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 2, 2021

Absolutely heartbroken. RIP to one of the sweetest, most genuine and most generous people I have ever met. pic.twitter.com/Prph3E5EW0 — Nicole Matthews (@nmatthewsninja) September 2, 2021

I have never said this before:



My dad commited suicide many years ago, mental health is no joke.



Open up about your feelings, reach for help.



Help those who seek for help, make 'em look for professional help.



May God comfort Daffney loved ones in this moment. — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) September 2, 2021