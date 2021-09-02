WCW/TNA Star Daffney Unger Has Passed Away

Shannon Spruill, better known to wrestling fans as Daffney, has passed away. She was 46. Her death has been reported by Shimmer Wrestling at the request of her family.
Concern for Daffney’s well-being began last night after she posted a concerning video to Instagram live. Many people helped spread the word to get help to Daffney’s residence as soon as possible.
Earlier this morning, TMZ reported that police had still not been able to contact Daffney by 7:25 AM PST. Shimmer then relayed news of Daffney’s passing this afternoon.
If you or anyone you know is struggling please know that help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Daffney performed with World Championship Wrestling from 1999-2001. She often teamed with Crowbar and David Flair. Daffney is a 1x former WCW Cruiserweight Champion as well. She also performed with TNA Wrestling from 2008 to 2011 and with companies such as SHINE and Shimmer.
Numerous people from around the wrestling world are paying tribute to Daffney online and urging others to reach out for help if they need it.
“RIP Daffney. This is so, so sad. You are never alone. You are loved,” wrote Indi Hartwell.