Good News For Fans Who Like WrestleMania Being Held Over 2 Nights

WWE has discussed continuing the Wrestlemania two-night event trend. According to Fightful Select, WWE has discussed keeping Wrestlemania 38 a multi-night event.

The event is currently scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 3rd, 2021 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Per Fightful:

“After the reception of the last two years of WrestleMania being split up into two nights, Fightful has learned the working plan internally as of last week was for WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas to also be split up into two nights. The shows are scheduled for Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.”

Wrestlemania Being a Two-Night Event

For the last two years, Wrestlemania has been a two-night event. However, WWE has not had a Wrestlemania with full capacity in those two years. Wrestlemania 36 had no fan attendance, while 37 ran with a limited capacity. If Wrestlemania 38 is a two-night event, WWE could try to have a full capacity crowd for both nights. However, it is unknown if health concerns due to COVID-19 will play a factor.

The report also acknowledged that it is not official that WWE will make Wrestlemania 38 a two-night event. However, it states that “…As things stand, many people internally have been given the plans of a two-night show.” The report also shared the WWE roster, likes Wrestlemania being two nights.

It is unclear what matches that WWE is scheduling for next year’s Wrestlemania. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE wants The Rock to wrestle at Wrestlemania 38. Meltzer also noted WWE wants WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to wrestle The Rock in a single or tag team match with The Usos involved.

WWE hasn’t made an official statement regarding if next year’s Wrestlemania will be a two-night event. AT&T Stadium is advertising Wrestlemania 38 for April 3, 2022, only.