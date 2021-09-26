WWE Extreme Rules Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, September 26, 2021) WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor (The Demon) in an Extreme Rules Match.

According to the betting odds, there are no titles expected to change hands on this show. Only one match has a stipulation so expect WWE to announce gimmicks for matches throughout the day.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Extreme Rules Card