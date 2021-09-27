WWE Extreme Rules Results: Roman Reigns vs. The Demon, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Extreme Rules aired live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against The Demon Finn Balor. Becky Lynch put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Bianca Belair.

Extreme Rules Results

Liv Morgan def. Carmella (Kickoff Show) New Day def. Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos The Usos def. Street Profits to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Charlotte Flair def. Alexa Bliss to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Damian Priest def. Sheamus & Jeff Hardy to retain the US Title Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch via DQ (Becky retained the SD Women’s Title) Roman Reigns def. The Demon Finn Balor to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

New Day Picked Up A Win

New Day faced AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley in a 6-man tag match to begin the PPV. Big E leveled AJ Styles with a Clothesline and threw him to the corner. Big E dared Lashley to tag in and Bobby entered the ring. Lashley and Big E traded punches in the middle of the ring. Lashley got the better of the exchange and leveled the WWE Champion with a Clothesline.

Lashley sent Big E to the corner and charged but the champ got out of the way. Big E drove Lashley to the corner and beat him down against the turnbuckle. New Day took turns stomping on Lashley in the corner and sent him out of the ring. Kingston went for a Crossbody but Lashley caught him. Woods dropped Lashley with a Dropkick and rolled him back in the ring.

New Day traded some words with Styles and Omos outside the ring. Lashley capitalized on the distraction and sent Kofi flying across the ring. Omos tagged in and continued to beat Kofi down. AJ Styles tagged in and got Kingston in a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Kingston escaped and dropped Styles with a Double Stomp. Lashley dragged Big E off the apron and hurled him into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Lashley hit a slam on Kofi for a two count. Kofi battled back but Woods and Big E were taken out and he had nobody to tag.

Lashley brought Kingston back to the corner and beat him down some more. Kingston finally was able to tag in Woods and Xavier caught Lashley with a kick to the side of the head. Woods unloaded some punches and delivered a Dropkick. Woods went for a DDT but Lashley escaped. Xavier then connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Lashley kicked out at two.

Woods and Lashley battled on the top turnbuckle. Woods knocked Lashley down and hit him with a Dropkick off the top rope. Big E and AJ Styles tagged in and the WWE Champion connected with a couple Belly to Belly Suplexes. Big E knocked Omos and Lashley off the apron and hit a third Belly to Belly Suplex. Big E followed it up with a Splash in the middle of the ring.

The crowd broke out in a “New Day rocks!” chant as Big E went for the Big Ending. AJ was able to break free and hit Big E with a Pele Kick. Big E shrugged it off and connected with a big Uranage for a near fall. Styles bounced Big E’s face off the turnbuckle and rolled him up for a two count.

Styles hit another Pele Kick that sent Big E to the corner. Kingston tagged in but Styles didn’t see it. Kingston booted Styles in the face and Big E lifted AJ up in the Electric Chair. Kofi connected with a Double Stomp off the top rope and went for the cover but Lashley broke it up at two.

Lashley tagged himself in and slammed Kingston to the canvas for a two count. Lashley went for a Spear but Kofi got out of the way. Lashley tumbled out of the ring and Styles was sent to the outside as well. Kofi Kingston went for a Splash but Omos caught him with a punch. Styles leveled Woods as Lashley connected with a slam on Big E.

AJ Styles tagged himself in as Lashley set up for a Spear. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Lashley tagged himself in. Lashley tried to hit a Spear but the WWE Champion got out of the way and Lashley leveled Styles. Big E hit the Big Ending on Lashley for the pinfall victory. Later on the PPV, Lashley cut a backstage promo and called Big E a chicken shit. Lashley demanded a shot at the WWE Championship tomorrow night on RAW. Big E later accepted the challenge and the match will kick off RAW tomorrow night.

The Usos Retained The SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). Ford had his ribs taped due to the attack by The Bloodline on SmackDown. The Usos isolated Ford in the ring and focused their attacks on his injured midsection.

Montez Ford avoided a Splash and finally was able to tag in Angelo Dawkins. Angelo hit an elbow to the face and then delivered some Splashes to Jimmy and Jey. Angelo sent Jimmy to the apron as the crowd chanted “we want tables!”.

Dawkins connected with a Superplex and rolled through into a Twisting Neckbreaker for a two count. Montez tagged in and hit The Usos with a flip over the ring post. Ford followed it up with a Frog Splash but the pinfall was broken up as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”. The Usos hit Ford with a Superkick to the injured ribs and followed it up with a double Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Charlotte Flair Retained & Destroyed Lilly

Charlotte Flair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss tonight at Extreme Rules. Alexa and Charlotte circled each other as the bell rang. Bliss and Flair locked up and Charlotte shoved Alexa to the canvas. Flair posed and the crowd booed her out of the building.

Bliss connected with a Dropkick and went for a DDT but Flair escaped. Charlotte went for a big boot but Alexa got out of the way. Flair tumbled out of the ring and Alexa hit a Cannonball off the ring apron. Back in the ring, Flair took control and connected with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker for a two count.

Charlotte bounced Bliss’ face off the middle turnbuckle and climbed to the top rope. Alexa tripped Flair up and Dropkicked her out of the ring. Alexa went for a Baseball Slide but Charlotte caught her and slammed Alexa into the barricade. Charlotte mocked Alexa’s hometown crowd and rolled Bliss back into the ring. Flair went for the cover three times in a row but Alexa kicked out.

Flair went for a Moonsault but Alexa got out of the way. Charlotte landed on her feet and hit a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. Charlotte crawled around behind Alexa and went for the Natural Selection but Alexa dodged it. Bliss connected with a Senton and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Charlotte planted Bliss with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Alexa somehow kicked out at two.

Charlotte couldn’t believe it and threw her hands in the air out of frustration. Flair went for the Moonsault again but Bliss got her boots up. Bliss connected with a Sunset Flip Bomb for a two count. Alexa went for Twisted Bliss but Charlotte got out of the way. Bliss then planted Flair with aDDT and went for the cover but Flair got her boot on the ropes at two. Charlotte hit a big boot and launched Alexa into the ring post.

Flair followed it up with the Natural Selection for the pinfall victory. Charlotte Flair is still the RAW Women’s Champion. After the match, Charlotte ripped up Lilly the doll and posed with the title. Alexa Bliss freaked out and attack Charlotte. Bliss unloaded some punches but Charlotte slammed Alexa into the ring apron. Charlotte then launched Alexa over the announce table. Bliss got up and threw a tantrum after seeing Lilly destroyed in the ring. Bliss cried on the entrance ramp with Lilly’s remains and

Damian Priest Retained The US Title

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match. Sheamus booted Jeff out of the ring and locked up with Damian to begin the action. Priest unloaded some strikes and and Clotheslined Sheamus to the outside.

Priest launched Sheamus into the barricade and followed it up with some punches to the face. Sheamus battled back and sent Priest into the barricade. Sheamus launched Jeff into the barricade but Hardy battled back with a Senton. Priest leveled both Sheamus and Hardy with a Dropkick and rolled Jeff back into the ring.

Sheamus brought Damian back out of the ring and threw him face first into the ring post. Hardy caught Sheamus with a knee to the face as he was getting back into the ring. Sheamus responded with a big Backbreaker and posed for the crowd.

Hardy went for a Clothesline but Sheamus countered into a Powerslam and shouted “are you not entertained?!”. Sheamus battled with Damian before turning around into a Dropkick from Hardy. Jeff went for a Splash but Sheamus got his knees up. Hardy connected with a Russian Leg Sweep and followed it up with a Leg Drop.

Jeff went for the cover but Damian broke it up at two. Hardy hit Sheamus & Priest with Whisper in the Wind and went for the cover but the Celtic Warrior kicked out at the last moment. Sheamus hit an Alabama Slam on Hardy for a two count. Sheamus applied a Cloverleaf submission on Hardy in the middle of the ring.

Damian broke it up and sent Sheamus to the corner. Sheamus battled back and hit White Noise for a two count. Jeff connected with Twist of Fate on Sheamus and knocked him out of the ring. Priest went for the Reckoning but Hardy countered. Jeff went for the Twist of Fate but it was botched and both superstars stumbled down. Jeff then hit Twist of Fate and made his way to the top rope.

Sheamus shoved Jeff to the floor and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Sheamus taunted Jeff by doing his gestures before hitting a Knee Drop on Priest for a near fall. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but Priest got out of the way. Sheamus climbed to the top rope but Damian caught him with a Chokeslam. Priest went for the cover but Jeff Hardy broke it up with a Swanton Bomb out of nowhere.

The crowd got behind Jeff as he traded punches with Priest in the middle of the ring. Hardy went for the Twist of Fate but Damian blocked it. Sheamus hit Damian with a knee to the face and delivered a Brogue Kick to Jeff. Damian sent Jeff out of the ring and rolled up Sheamus for the pinfall victory. Damian Priest is still the United States Champion. After the match, Damian Priest and Jeff Hardy showed each other respect as Sheamus scowled on the entrance ramp.

Sasha Banks Interfered In The SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair tonight at Extreme Rules. Lynch went for the Uranage right away but Bianca was ready for it this time. Belair went for the KOD but Lynch escaped and rolled out of the ring.

Lynch got back in the ring and Belair got her in a Headlock. Lynch escaped but Bianca connected with a shoulder tackle. Becky went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Bianca escaped. Bianca connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with a Splash for a near fall.

Becky stomped Belair down in the corner of the ring and send her to the corner. Belair hopped to the middle turnbuckle, taunted Becky and flipped to the mat. Bianca sent Lynch out of the ring and Becky paced around for a bit. Bianca got out of the ring and bounced Becky’s face off the apron before rolling her into the ring.

Lynch hit a Natural Selection and went for the cover but Bianca kicked out at two. Becky went for a Leg Drop but Belair got out of the way and the champ crashed to the mat. Lynch battled back with an Exploder Suplex and went for the cover but Belair powered out at two.

Bianca broke out of a submission hold and planted Lynch with a Suplex. Belair followed it up with a Dropkick and held Lynch up for a massive Vertical Suplex. Bianca unloaded some punches to the champion’s face in the corner of the ring. Becky grabbed Bianca’s hair and the two superstars played tug of war. Belair won and dragged Lynch into a Spinebuster for a two count.

Belair caught Lynch in midair and connected with a Fallaway Slam. Bianca went for the cover but Lynch kicked out at two. Becky booted Bianca in the face and made her way to the top rope. Belair joined her up there and hit a forearm to the face. Bianca lifted Becky up but the champion countered into the Dis-Arm-Her. Belair quickly got her boot on the ropes to break up the hold.

Becky went Bianca’s hair again but Belair used it to drag Becky out of the ring. Lynch sent Bianca into the steel steps and rolled her back into the ring. Lynch climbed to the top rope and hit a Leg Drop for a two count. Becky hit another Leg Drop as Bianca was on the middle rope for a near fall.

Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam but Bianca countered. Belair went for a Suplex but Becky countered. Lynch went for an Armbar but Belair blocked it. Bianca planted Becky with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but the SmackDown Women’s Champion was able to kick at the last second.

Bianca and Becky traded punches in the middle of the ring. Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam but Belair countered into a cradle for a near fall. Becky went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Belair blocked it. Bianca was about to hit the KOD but Sasha Banks interfered. Banks beat Belair down and hit her with a running kick to the face. Banks stared at Becky as she gave her a thumbs up. Sasha then tackled Becky and unloaded some punches. Belair got up and Sasha hit her with a Backstabber. Sasha connected with a Backstabber on Becky and said she will see Bianca and Becky on Friday.

Roman Reigns Retained The Universal Championship

Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against The Demon Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match to close the PPV. Paul Heyman was ringside for the match. Reigns and Balor locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. The two superstars traded forearms to the face. Reigns hit a knee to the midsection and went for a Body Slam but Balor countered with a rake across the champion’s back.

Reigns shrugged it off and planted The Demon with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Roman grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring and looked for Balor but he was out of the ring. Finn popped up with a bundle of kendo sticks and bashed Reigns in the midsection with the kendo sticks. The Demon unloaded a few strikes with the kendo sticks to Reigns’ back and followed it up with a chop.

The champion threw Balor out of the ring and followed him out there. Balor tripped up Reigns with the ring skirt and stomped on him several times. Balor followed it up with a running kick to the face that knocked the champion to the floor. Finn brought out a table but turned around into a Clothesline from Reigns.

Roman brought a chair into the ring and bashed The Demon in the ribs multiple times. Finn knocked Roman to the mat and hit a Double Stomp while the chair was across Reigns’ chest. The action spilled out of the ring and The Demon launched Roman into the steel steps.

Finn slid the table into the ring but Reigns connected with a Drive By that sent Balor into the ring post. Reigns launched The Demon over the barricade and to the concrete. Paul Heyman handed Roman a mask and he put it on before battling with Balor in the crowd.

Roman went for a Uranage but Balor escaped and hit the Universal Champion with a kick to the face. The Demon leaped off the stage and hit Reigns with a Crossbody through a table. Back in the ring, Reigns slammed Balor through the table with a Uranage for a two count.

The Demon dodged a Superman Punch and hit Roman with a Pele Kick. Reigns bounced off the ropes and hit the Superman Punch but Balor kicked at two. Roman geared up in the corner and went for the Spear but Balor countered with a knee to the face. Finn connected with a Slingblade and went for a Dropkick but Roman countered with a Spear for a two count.

Balor connected with a low blow as he kicked out and then hit a Dropkick. Roman fell out of the ring and The Demon flipped onto him. Back in the ring, The Demon climbed to the top rope and hit the Coup de Grace. Balor went for the cover but The Usos broke it up. Jimmy and Jey hit The Demon with a double Superkick and brought out another table from under the ring.

The Usos tried to Powerbomb Balor through a table but he escaped. The Demon hit Jey with a Slingblade and sent Jimmy into the barricade. Balor Powerbombed Jey through the announce table but turned around into a Spear from Roman Reigns through the barricade as the crowd chanted “holy shit!”.

The lights started blinking red and The Demon hopped up. The lights in the arena went completely red and The Demon unloaded a bunch of chair shots to the Universal Champion. The Demon delivered a Dropkick and Reigns fell through the table. Smoke filled up the ringside area as Balor’s theme played during the match. The Demon climbed to the top rope but it broke and Balor fell to the mat. The music stopped playing and the lights came back on. Reigns hit a Spear for the pinfall victory. Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.