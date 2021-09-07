WWE Extreme Rules Updated Card: Lashley vs. Orton, United States Title Match Set

Two big matches have been announced for the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

In the opening segment of Monday’s episode of Raw from Miami, FL at the American Airlines Arena, Randy Orton issued a challenge to Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at Extreme Rules. Lashley accepted and also wanted to be in the tag team turmoil match to crown the new contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, which just so happens to be held by Orton and Matt Riddle.

WWE booked Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a singles match. The stipulation was that the winner would get the next shot at the United States Title.

As a result of Sheamus going over, he will now challenge Damian Priest for the United States Title at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Just last week, Priest successfully retained the title over both Sheamus and McIntyre in a triple threat match.

At last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event, Priest beat Sheamus for the strap while McIntyre beat Jinder Mahal in a match.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena that will air on Peacock. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair was previously confirmed for this show.