WWE Producer Comments On ‘Rough’ Charlotte vs. Nia Jax Match

A WWE producer has weighed in on the much-talked-about match between Charlotte and Nia Jax.

On the Aug. 30 edition of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte and Jax went one-on-one. Jax ended up getting the three-count but the match appeared to go off the rails. There was miscommunication in the ring and at some point, it looked as if both Charlotte and Jax were taking legit shots at each other before finally settling on the finish.

D-Von Dudley made an appearance on the “Table Talk” podcast and he addressed what went wrong.

“A lot of people suspect Nia and Charlotte got into it heavy. I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren’t beating each other up in the back. Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It’s as simple as that. They got over it.

“Were things done in the ring? I think it’s obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, ‘Well, D-Von said…’ No, everybody saw what happened this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It’s not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it.”

D-Von went on to say that the one good thing that can come out of the incident is that more eyeballs will be on their next meeting. D-Von feels a well-built match can lead to good business for WWE.