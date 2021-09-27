WWE Royal Rumble Location & Venue Revealed For 2022

We now know the location and venue of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event.

The next Royal Rumble event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets will be going on sale on Oct. 15. So that leaves the question, where will the big PPV event take place?

WWE has announced that next year’s Royal Rumble will be held inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Here’s what WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, John P. Saboor, had to say in a press release.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events. We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

Of course, the city of St. Louis is also excited. Tishaura Jones, the Mayor of St. Louis, chimed in.

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January. St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

WWE is touting The Dome at America’s Center as the largest venue to ever play host to the Royal Rumble. It’s quite the change from the Royal Rumble event that took place at the beginning of 2021. While the event emanated from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, there were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first Royal Rumble event with fans in attendance since 2020. That show took place inside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.