WWE Status Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. hasn’t been let go by WWE and he is still with the company despite mostly being inactive since his re-signing with the promotion a few months back, according to latest reports.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider was recently asked about the former MLW star. Replying to the question, the wrestling journalist confirmed that he is still with the company:

“He (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) signed with WWE but is yet to be officially assigned to a brand. So, he’s in “hurry up and wait” mode, but he’s 100% with the company.”

The former NJPW star signed a new contract with WWE back in April this year. Talents were reportedly told to keep quiet about his status until he made his in-ring return.

He finally returned to the ring for the company in July. Smith Jr. teamed with Austin Theory in a dark match before the July 16 episode of SmackDown. They defeated Odyssey Jones & Xyon Quinn in a tag match.

However, the former tag team champion hasn’t been used by WWE ever since and people have been puzzled about his status with the company.

There is no word yet on why they have kept him off TV but it could be a case of creatives not being able to find the right opportunity to reintroduce him on the WWE programming.