WWE Superstars React To Extreme Rules

The Extreme Rules PPV gave people much to talk about including the strange finish to the main event extreme rules match between ‘Demon’ Finn Balor and the Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Many people including some WWE superstars reacted to the show on various social media sites. WWE also posted reactions of some of the stars who were part of the PPV on their YouTube channel.

WWE star Drew Gulak reacted to the finish of the Balor vs. Reigns match which saw the demon losing after the top rope broke. He said that the moral of this story is not to climb the rope if you are about to win the match.

Sasha Banks who made her return to WWE programming after more than a month of absence was seen in a backstage video. She simply said that ‘The boss is back’ and promised to see the fans on Friday.

WHAT IS HAPPENING — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 27, 2021

And the moral of that story was: If you are about to win your match DO NOT CLIMB TO THE TOP ROPE! Thank you for coming to my PowerPoint presentation! #ExtremeRules — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 27, 2021

Just letting @FinnBalor / the demon know, if you ever need recruits for the Balor Club, @WesLee_WWE and I are your men. #EXTREMERULES — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) September 27, 2021

The Demon going FULL New Jack with the theme playing! #ExtremeRules — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) September 27, 2021

Thank you Columbus ??? you always have a special place in my heart — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 27, 2021

Jeff Hardy = ForeverOver — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 27, 2021

I am where I am because of u guys… Thank u so much WWE universe. You have my heart forever ?#ExtremeRules — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 27, 2021

Charlotte Flair retained the Raw women’s championship against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. However, what she was asked about in her backstage interview were her actions after the match where Flair ripped Lily to pieces.

Flair said that it’s a problem that people care more about what happened with Lily than Alexa Bliss. She then claimed that the Alexa she faced on the show was the old Alexa who had won the women’s championship multiple times.

The US championship match on Extreme Rules saw Damian Priest rolling up Sheamus to retain his title. WWE also posted the reactions of both Sheamus and Priest on YouTube after the show. You can check out their reactions in the playlist below: