WWE Survivor Series 2021: Date, Location, Matches, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

WWE Survivor Series is considered one of the big four (or five if you count Money In The Bank) PPV events of the calendar year for the company alongside the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Over the past couple of years, WWE has used the November event as a way of pitting the Champions of both RAW and SmackDown against each other to determine “brand supremacy,” even though it usually happens just a few weeks after the WWE Draft and Superstars end up representing a brand they have been on for less than a month.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE November PPV event:

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be taking place on Sunday 21st November 2021.

Location

The show will be emanating from the Barclays Center in New York City, USA. The venue can hold a total of 17,000 spectators for concert events and has been a well-drawing location for the company ever since they began running there.

WWe Survivor Series 2021 Matches

The matches for WWE Survivor Series 2021 are yet to be confirmed, with major events set to take place between now and November, it is likely that we will not know what will be taking place until late October/early November.

If WWE are looking to replicate what they have done with the card over the past few years, then the main event of the show will likely be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E.

Tickets

Tickets for Survivor Series 2021 are available to purchase now via Ticketmaster and the official Barclays Center website.

Fans can purchase a bundle ticket for both Survivor Series on Sunday and the Monday Night RAW event for the night after, which will also be taking place in Brooklyn.