AEW Rampage Results (10/1): Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson, Hair vs. Hair Match

AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night and aired tonight on TNT. Bryan Danielson faced Nick Jackson in the first match of the show. Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill battled in a No DQ Triple Threat match. Jack Evans faced Orange Cassidy in a Hair vs. Hair match in the main event. CM Punk had a backstage promo and said that he would rather choke to death on greatness than starve to death on mediocrity. Punk wants to face the best and added that nap time is always on the menu for whoever steps up to him next.

Rampage Results:

Bryan Danielson def. Nick Jackson Jade Cargill def. Thunder Rosa & Nyla Rose in a Triple Threat match Orange Cassidy def. Jack Evans in the Hair vs. Hair match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson def. Nick Jackson

Bryan Danielson battled Nick Jackson in the first match of the night. Matt Jackson was ringside for the match. Danielson dominated early and got Nick Jackson in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. The crowd chanted “you’re going to get your f*cking head kicked in!” and Bryan continued to control the action.

Danielson locked in an Armbar in the middle of the ring. Bryan focused his attack on Jackson’s arm and elbow. Jackson broke free and sent Danielson out of the ring. Matt Jackson leveled Danielson with a Spear outside the ring as Nick distracted the referee. Rampage went to a commercial break with Matt Jackson & Brandon Cutler mocking Danielson outside the ring.

When Rampage returned, Nick Jackson connected with some Yes Kicks to the chest. Danielson got fired up and stared at Nick. Bryan started leaning into the kicks while maintaining a dead stare at Nick Jackson. Nick backed away as Danielson dared him to keep going. Jackson hit a kick to the chest that echoed throughout out the arena.

Danielson sent Nick to the corner and lit up his chest with some chops and kicks. Bryan leveled Nick with a Clothesline and followed it up with some Yes Kicks. Danielson followed it up with a big roundhouse kick to the face and went for the cover but Nick was able to kick out at two.

Bryan hit a couple more kicks but Nick battled back with two Superkicks for a near fall. Nick went for a 450 Splash but Bryan was ready for it. Danielson went for the LeBell Lock but Nick got his boot on the rope to immediately break the hold. Bryan unloaded some more kicks and knocked Jackson to the ring apron.

Nick ducked under a kick and Bryan kicked the ring post. Danielson grabbed his knee in pain and Jackson capitalized with a German Suplex on the apron. Danielson hit a release German Suplex on the floor and rolled Nick back into the ring. Bryan hit a Tiger Suplex and unloaded several elbow strikes to the face. Danielson applied the Cattle Mutilation for the submission victory.

The Elite made their way to the ring after the but Christian Cage & Jurassic Express made the save. A brawl broke out and Jungle Boy got Adam Cole in the Snare Trap as AEW Champion Kenny Omega retreated. The crowd chanted “Kenny No Balls” and Omega got pissed. Omega rolled into the ring and right into a LeBell Lock from Danielson. The Elite will battle Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express in an 8-man tag match on next week’s Dynamite.

Ricky Starks Warned Brian Cage

Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook cut a backstage promo tonight. The said FTW Champion Ricky Starks has a message for Brian Cage. Starks said there is such a gap between them and Cage will never be able to compete with him. Ricky added that just because Cage is bigger, doesn’t mean he can whoop everyone’s else. Starks said he is not going to let a “cornball” like Cage put him out and that is the absolute truth.

Jade Cargill Remains Undefeated

Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Thunder Rosa battled in a Triple Threat match tonight on Rampage. Mark Sterling and Vickie Guerrero were ringside for the match. Thunder Rosa hit Nyla with some kicks and sent Jade to the mat to begin the action. Thunder Rosa went for a Crossbody but Nyla countered into a slam.

Nyla went for the cover but Jade broke it up. Jade and Nyla traded punches in the middle of the ring. Cargill got the better of the exchange and leveled Rose with a big boot. Cargill followed it up with a Clothesline that knocked Nyla out of the ring. Thunder Rosa sent Jade Cargill out of the ring as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Thunder Rosa connected with a Dropkick and put a trash can on top of Jade. Thunder Rosa hit another Dropkick and drove the trash can into Jade’s face for a two count. Jade planted Nyla Rose with a Spinebuster and booted Thunder Rosa in the face.

Nyla Rose connected with a Neckbreaker on Jade and applied a Half Crab. Thunder Rosa broke up the hold and rolled up Rose for a near fall. Rose and Rosa battled to the ring apron. Nyla perched Thunder Rosa up on the top turnbuckle but she escaped. Thunder Rosa hit Nyla with a Powerbomb through a table outside the ring as the crowd chanted “holy shit!”. Mark Sterling gave Jade Cargill a chair and she hit Thunder Rosa over the back with it a few times for the pinfall victory.

Malakai Black Addressed The Nightmare Family

Malakai Black said that Cody still won’t do what is necessary. Black added that the myst he hit Cody with came from the heart and he hopes it eats him alive. Malakai stated that there are plenty of souls in this company that need to know their own truth and plenty of toll that needs to be collected.

Orange Cassidy Won, Participants For Casino Ladder Match Announced

Orange Cassidy faced Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair Match in this week’s main event. Before the match, Cassidy & Evans were interviewed by Mark Henry. Matt Hardy was with Jack Evans and claimed that this whole thing was Jack’s idea. Jack didn’t seem to agree with that and Orange Cassidy had no idea that he was having a Hair vs. Hair match tonight. Mark Henry informed him of the situation and Cassidy said “I guess I won’t lose then”.

Matt Hardy distracted the referee right away and Jack went for a roll-up but Cassidy kicked out at two. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and hit Jack with some lazy kicks. Evans went for a Clothesline but Cassidy countered into a backslide pin for a two count.

Cassidy whipped Evans to the mat by his hair but Matt caught Orange with a cheap shot outside the ring. Evans connected with a leaping kick off the apron to Cassidy’s face. Jack followed it up with a 450 Splash as Rampage went to a final commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Cassidy was in control and took out Matt Hardy outside the ring. Back in the ring, Cassidy climbed to the top rope and hit a Crossbody. Evans rolled through and went for the cover but Orange kicked out at two. Cassidy went for a DDT but Jack countered into a Northern Lights Suplex. Evans followed it up with a Michinoku Driver for another near fall.

Evans hit a Splash off the top rope and went for the cover but Cassidy wouldn’t stay down. Jack climbed back up to the top rope and went for a Sky Twister but Cassidy got out of way. Cassidy hit a DDT and made his way to the top rope. Cassidy hit a diving DDT as the crowd chanted “freshly squeezed!”.

Cassidy went for the cover but Jack Evans kicked out at two. The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny made their way towards the ring. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Kris Statlander showed up at the bottom of the entrance ramp. The rest of HFO came to the entrance ramp but Dark Order joined Taylor, Yuta, and Statlander to block HFO. Cassidy then hit Evans with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.

HFO tried to save Jack Evans but Dark Order kept them away. Matt then left with HFO and said “I am sorry Jack but this is for the greater good”. Cassidy snipped off some of Evan’s hair. -1 used some of Evans’ hair as a fake mustache at the end of the show.

Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy were announced for the Casino Ladder Match this Wednesday night. The Joker will be revealed during the match on Dynamite.