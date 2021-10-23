AEW Rampage Results (10/22): PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo, Women’s Title Match

Andrade El Idolo squared off with PAC once again on this week’s Rampage. Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Anna Jay and Orange Cassidy faced Powerhouse Hobbs in the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Rampage Results (10/22)

Orange Cassidy def. Powerhouse Hobbs to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Britt Baker def. Anna Jay via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

PAC def. Andrade El Idolo

Orange Cassidy Advanced In The Title Eliminator Tournament

Orange Cassidy avoided Hobbs to begin the action but eventually he caught him. Hobbs unloaded some punches and went for the cover but Orange kicked out at two. Matt Hardy was laughing ringside as Hobbs continued to beat Cassidy down as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Hobbs got Cassidy in a Torture Rack but Orange was able to break free. Cassidy rolled Powerhouse up for a near fall. Hobbs and the referee started arguing and Hobbs moved the referee out of the way. Cassidy capitalized on the distraction with a cradle for the pinfall victory to advance in the tournament.

There will be two more World Title Eliminator matchups tomorrow night on Dynamite. Lance Archer will face Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson will battle Dustin Rhodes.

FTR Attacked Pentagon Jr.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Pentagon Jr. tonight on Rampage. The Lucha Bros lost the AAA Tag Team Championships to FTR last week on Dynamite. Before Penta said anything, he spotted two people wearing the same luchador masks that FTR wore last week. He ripped the masks off but the men were not Cash & Dax. FTR then attacked Penta from behind until PAC made the save.

Britt Baker Retained The AEW Women’s Championship

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Anna Jay tonight. Rebel & Jamie Hayter accompanied Baker to the ring for the match. Anna Jay controlled the action early and focused her attack on the AEW Women’s Champion’s injured wrist.

Baker battled back and went for the Lockjaw but Anna broke free. Anna got the wrist lock back on but Baker sent her to the turnbuckle as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Baker hit a spinning backfist and went for the cover but Anna kicked out at two. Anna hit a Dropkick for a near fall but got distracted by Hayter on the apron. Baker capitalized with the Lockjaw submission for the victory and retained the AEW Women’s Championship. After the match, Britt Baker tried to continue the beatdown but Tay Conti made the save.

TBS Women’s Championship Bracket

AEW announced the bracket for the TBS Championship Tournament during tonight’s Rampage. Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander will have first round byes in the tournament.

PAC def. Andrade, Cody & Malakai Brawled

Andrade El Idolo battled PAC again in this week’s Rampage main event. Everyone associated with the two wrestlers were banned from ringside for the match. Andrade went after PAC right away but he wound up running into a kick to the face.

Pac hit a German Suplex and followed it up with a Moonsault outside the ring. Pac brought Andrade back into the ring and applied a Headlock. Andrade broke free and caught Pac with a kick to the face. Andrade followed it up with a Corkscrew splash as Rampage went to a commercial break.

During the break, Andrade remained in control and applied a Headlock. Pac escaped but Andrade launched him out of the ring. Pac made it back into the ring just before the referee counted to ten.

Andrade connected with Three Amigos as the crowd chanted “Eddie!”. PAC connected with a Cutter for a near fall and then the action spilled to the ring apron. Andrade slammed Pac to the apron and made his way to the top rope.

Pac crotched Andrade on the top turnbuckle and delivered an avalanche Brainbuster. Pac followed it up with the Poisonrana and a boot to the face. Andrade battled back and was about to go for the Hammerlock DDT but Pac countered into a roll-up for the win.

After the match, the lights immediately went out. When they came back on, Malakai Black was in the ring with Pac and Andrade. Malakai spit mist into Pac’s eyes and Andrade joined in on the attack. Arn Anderson made his way down the entrance ramp and distracted Malakai and Andrade.Cody Rhodes showed up and Clotheslined Andrade to the outside. Cody got in some shots on Malakai and grabbed a steel chair but Malakai retreated as Rampage went off the air. Malakai Black will face Cody once again tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.