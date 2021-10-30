AEW Rampage Results (10/29): Britt Baker vs. Abadon, Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Rampage was taped from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. Bryan Danielson battled Eddie Kingston in the semifinals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker faced Abadon in a Trick or Treat No DQ match in the main event.

Rampage Results (10/29)

Bryan Danielson def. Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament Dante Martin def. Matt Sydal Britt Baker def. Abadon

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson Advanced To The Finals Of The World Title Eliminator Tournament

Danielson and Kingston traded punches in the corner of the ring to begin the action. Danielson took control and sent Kingston out of the ring. Eddie regrouped on the outside and threw a chair in anger. Back in the ring, Kingston and Danlelson started trading heatbutts. Kingston unloaded some chops to Danielson’s chest and then bit him on the head.

When Rampage returned from a commercial break, Kingston focused his attack on Bryan’s neck and connected with a Suplex outside the ring. Eddie brought Danielson to the top rope and went for a Superplex but Bryan escaped. Kingston connected with a DDT and then Backfist to the Future but took too long to get to the cover. Danielson countered into a Triangle submission. Danielson unloaded some elbow strikes while maintaining hold. Kingston gave Danielson the middle finger as he passed out. Kingston refused to shake Bryan’s hand after the match as well. Bryan Danielson advanced to the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The finals will take place at Full Gear.

Eddie Kingston Confronted CM Punk

CM Punk was interviewed backstage during tonight’s Rampage. CM Punk noted that he is 5-0 and was interrupted by an angry Eddie Kingston. Eddie shouted “I know you!” at CM Punk and slapped the microphone out of Tony Schiavone‘s hand. Punk said he will put Eddie to sleep again and that he saw what just happened to him in the ring. Kingston was escorted away as Punk joked that Kingston was being unprofessional.

Dante Martin def. Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal faced Dante Martin tonight on Rampage. Lio Rush was in Dante Martin’s corner for the match. Sydal and Dante Martin started the match off back and forth with some incredible action. Martin dropped Matt with a high Dropkick and followed it up with a Moonsault. Dante connected with a Stunner and a ridiculous springboard Moonsault for the pinfall victory. Lio Rush celebrated with Dante Martin after the match as the crowd gave him a great reaction.

Dante does it! A huge win for @lucha_angel1 under the guidance of @TheLionelGreen. Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/oOZrLbq2al — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

Britt Baker Escaped With A Win

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker faced Abadon in a Trick or Treat No DQ match. Before the main event, Mark Henry interviewed Britt Baker and Abadon in split screen. Mark Henry said that the “treat” in the match will be a future title shot for Abadon if she wins the match. Mark added that the trick is that this match is no disqualification, and asked if Abadon had any tricks up her sleeve.

Abadon answered like a zombie and Mark comically said “it looks like Abadon doesn’t have a comment”. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker claimed to be highly confident and noted that she brought a couple zombies with her and pointed to Rebel & Jamie Hayter dressed up. Baker vowed to sent “Abby” back down to hell where she belongs. Mark Henry then pointed out that Abadon had already left to end the promo.

Does @abadon_AEW have @RealBrittBaker spooked? The MAIN EVENT #TrickOrTreat Match is next! The Trick: No DQ! The Treat: Abadon gets an #AEW Women’s World Title shot if she wins. Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Z7mmUmEgNX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

Baker got out of the ring and told Hayter and Rebel to get her some treats from under the ring. Hayter and Rebel grabbed a steel chair and a table as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, Abadon was in control and bashed the AEW Women’s Champion in the ribs with the steel chair.

Abadon put the chair on top of Baker and delivered a Senton. Abadon put the chair in between the ropes but it backfired. Baker sent Abadon into the chair and went for the cover but the challenger was able to kick out at two. Hayter and Rebel dragged Abadon out of the ring and set her up on top of the table.

Britt climbed to the top rope but Abadon was able to fight herself off the table. Britt hit a Neckbreaker onto the table and the two bounced off of it and to the floor. Baker then Suplexed Abadon onto the table but it wouldn’t break again. Abadon battled back and rolled the champion into the ring.

Abadon brought out thumbtacks and scattered them on the canvas. Abadon went for a DDT on the thumbtacks but Baker battled free. Abadon connected with a Uranage on top of the tacks for a two count. Britt launched a chair at Abadon and bashed her into the chair in the corner. Baker put on the glove to set up for the Lockjaw but Abadon had already recovered.

Baker grabbed a bunch of thumbtacks and put them in Abadon’s mouth. Britt hit a Superkick and applied the Lockjaw with thumbtacks still in Abadon’s mouth. The crowd chanted “holy sh*t!” as Abadon bit Baker’s hand to break the hold. Hayter and Rebel attacked Abadon again and Britt capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.