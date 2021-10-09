AEW Rampage Results (10/8): Street Fight, Tag Title Match, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT and featured two title matches. CM Punk faced Daniel Garcia tonight on the show. Lucha Bros defended the tag titles against The Acclaimed and Ricky Starks put the FTW Championship on the line against Brian Cage in a Street Fight. It was announced that the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is returning with the finals taking place at Full Gear.

Two straight nights of mega matches NEXT WEEKEND with #AEWRampage LIVE on Friday at 10/9c and a special Saturday night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama from MIAMI!

Rampage Results

CM Punk def. Daniel Garcia via submission Lucha Bros def. The Acclaimed to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Jade Cargill def. Skye Blue Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage in a Street Fight to retain the FTW Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Tapped Out Daniel Garcia, Will Face Matt Sydal Next Week

CM Punk squared off against Daniel Garcia in the first match of the night. Punk and Garcia locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Punk applied a Heel Hook but Garcia worked his way to the bottom rope to break the hold. Garcia and Punk traded chops before Punk connected with a Body Slam. Punk hit another one and went for a third but Garcia was able to escape. Punk set up for the GTS but 2point0 dragged Garcial out of the ring. They then slammed Punk’s leg into the ring post as the referee was distracted.

When Rampage returned, Garcia focused his attack on Punk’s knee. Punk battled back and went for the GTS again but Garcia countered into a Sharpshooter. Punk escaped and sent Garcia to the outside. CM Punk made his way to the top rope and hit 2point0 with a Crossbody. Back in the ring, Punk connected with a Piledriver and applied the Anaconda Vice for the submission victory. After the match, Lio Rush was backstage with Dante Marin and Matt Sydal. Lio claimed that he was going to get Sydal a match against CM Punk next week and it was then made official.

“You tried to jump me in Chicago, I’m going to end it in Philadelphia.”

The final words from @CMPunk before he takes on @GarciaWrestling NEXT on #AEWRampage – Tune in NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/QaPnRKoXbV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

Lucha Bros Retained The AEW Tag Titles

Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens). The Acclaimed controlled the match early and went after the Lucha Bros. Fenix connected with a Jawbreaker on Bowens and Lucha Bros followed it up with a couple Dropkicks.

Pentagon connected with a DDT on Caster and tagged in Fenix. Rey hit The Acclaimed with a double Cutter and Penta hit Bowens with a double stomp. Lucha Bros then hit a Piledriver for the pinfall victory. Lucha Bros are still the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Draped in gold, the #LuchaBros head to the ring to defend their #AEW World Tag Team titles against #TheAcclaimed – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/0ZHcJ301XO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

Jade Cargill Remains Undefeated

Jade Cargill squared off against Skye Blue tonight on Rampage. Mark Sterling accompanied Jade Cargill to the ring. This was another squash match for Cargill as she picked up the quick pinfall victory after hitting Jaded. After the match, Jade continued to beat Skye down until Thunder Rosa made the save. Thunder Rosa rushed the ring with a steel chair and Cargill retreated. It was announced that Ruby Soho will face The Bunny on next week’s episode of Rampage.

.@Jade_Cargill makes quick work of @skyebyee and isn’t done with the beating until @thunderrosa22 makes the save. Still a lot of bad blood between these two top contenders – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Tkm4ITOHJP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

Ricky Starks Retained The FTW Title

Ricky Starks put the FTW Championship on the line against Brian Cage in a Street Fight in this week’s main event. Cage dominated early and bashed Starks over the back with a steel chair. Ricky rolled out of the ring and Cage followed him.

Brian launched Cage over the barricade and into the first row of the crowd. Cage brought Starks back to the apron and hit him with a chop to the chest. Brian launched Starks into the barricade and posed for the crowd. Cage slammed Starks onto the ring apron with a Back Drop. Cage threw a trash can and some pipes into the ring. Ricky escaped a Suplex and hit Cage in the ribs with a pool cue. Starks hit a Tornado DDT as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Starks was beating down Brian Cage in the corner of the ring. Starks grabbed a pipe and choked Cage against the ropes. Ricky played the pipe like an air guitar and delivered a running kick to Cage’s face. Cage planted Starks with a big Fallaway Slam and followed it up with a punch to the face.

Cage hit Starks with a knee to the face and went for a Powerbomb. Starks escaped and connected with a forearm to the face. Starks grabbed a trash can lid and used it with a Leg Drop for a two count. Starks paced around the ring and grabbed the trash can as Cage pulled himself up in the corner.

Ricky set up the trash can in front of Cage and charged but wound up running into a Superkick. Cage bashed Starks over the head with the trash can and followed it up with a slam for a two count. Hook rushed the ring with the FTW Championship but Cage leveled him with a Clothesline. Powerhouse Hobbs interfered but Cage knocked him to the floor as well. Ricky hit Cage in the face with the FTW title and followed it up with a Spear. Starks went for the cover but Cage was able to kick out at the last moment.

Starks went for another Spear but Cage got out of the way. Cage launched Starks into the steel cage in the corner and followed it up with a Clothesline. Brian went for the cover but Powerhouse Hobbs broke it up. Hook hit Cage with a low blow and Starks capitalized with a Roshambo for the pinfall victory. Ricky Starks celebrated with Team Taz after the match

There no Brotherly Love between @starkmanjones and @MrGMSI_BCage. It's no DQ, no countout, ANYTHING GOES in a Philly Street Fight for the FTW Title NEXT on #AEWRampage – Tune in on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/xm8FJUba6E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021