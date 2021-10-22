Andrade El Idolo Reveals Length Of AEW Contract

Andrade El Idolo has revealed how long his current AEW contract runs and when he might become available for signing as a free agent.

The former NXT champion recently spoke to Milenio. He discussed things such as carrying the legacy of his father, how he started wrestling at the age of 13 and more.

When asked for his short-term goal in AEW, Andrade revealed that he has signed a three-year deal with the promotion. He explained that he is looking at the world title because he didn’t get the opportunity in WWE:

“Now I have a three-year contract with the AEW, I’ve only been half a year, I am looking for the most important championships with them since in WWE they did not give me that opportunity and in this new company I want those opportunities.”

Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut in June this year, aligning himself with Vickie Guerrero. A three-year deal means he will stay with AEW at least until mid-2024.

Apart from this, the AEW star also talked about things such as having Charlotte Flair as his partner, the difference in wrestling styles of Mexico and America, and more.

Quotes in this article have been translated with Google translate.