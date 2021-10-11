Bianca Belair On Her Thoughts On NXT 2.0

The NXT 2.0 revamp has divided the opinion of fans with the majority considering it a wrong move. Though Bianca Belair seems excited about the changes and the result they might bring.

The former SmackDown women’s champion recently had an interview with Hindustan Times. She discussed things such as her move to Raw during WWE Draft and more.

When asked for her thoughts on the rebranding of WWE’s development territory, Belair claimed that she is all about it. She mentioned how she is a home-grown talent:

“I am all about NXT because that was where I learned everything. I am a homegrown NXT talent. NXT is amazing – they know how to create superstars. They became the third brand at one point. They are now revamping. They know how to build superstars”

Bianca Belair then listed a number of stars that have come from NXT including people such as Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. She said that it’s fun to see new faces:

“It’s just fun to see new faces and new talent. We have so much talent in the locker room. Even in NXT – who are waiting to show their talent. I know what they can do. I am just waiting for the world to see what they can do.”

