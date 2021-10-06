Big E On If Xavier Woods Can Become WWE Champion One Day

Both Kofi Kingston and Big E have now won the WWE championship. This naturally makes people wonder if the third member of their group Xavier Woods will get to hold the title someday as well. The current champion recently had an interview with comicbook.com. He discussed things such as trying to get WWE to make “Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat” merchandise and more.

When asked if Woods can become the WWE champion one day, E explained that his long time partner is very underrated and he deserves to be pushed more:

“I think so. I think he’s a guy who is still underrated, still very underrated. I think he has all the tools. I think it’s just a matter of changing perception and getting him the opportunities that he deserves to be pushed more, to be given that opportunity. I think he’s incredible in ring.”

Xavier Woods has not won a singles title in WWE yet

Big E recalled watching a random match of Xavier Woods with Riddle from a Raw episode in May and said that he was blown away by it. The former NXT champion said that Woods has all the tools necessary for success:

“He’s so incredibly talented and such a great talker, charismatic as hell. He has all the tools. He just has to be given those opportunities that Kofi and I have been given in our careers. Once he’s given those opportunities and you see him shine, you see him taken more credibly, you see him in those (big matches).”

E also mentioned how Xavier Woods has been talking about competing in the King Of The Ring tournament. He said that he hopes Xavier gets the opportunity so he can show what he can do. Once the perception changes, the door will open for him.