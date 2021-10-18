Braun Strowman Spotted With Impact EVP Ahead Of Bound For Glory

More and more signs are pointing towards Braun Strowman being on his way to join the Impact Wrestling roster, sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the monster among men, real name Adam Scherr was recently spotted meeting with Imapact EVP Scott D’Amore.

The two met at a hotel bar for the Motor City Comic Con in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday. D’Amore arrived earlier and he waited for Strowman to show up.

These two seem to have had an in-depth conversation as according to the site they were sitting ‘for a long time.’ Though detail of their exchange is not available.

The site also noted that Impact Wrestling is working on several surprises for their Bound For Glory event this Saturday. Whether Braun Strowman turns out to be one of them remains to be seen.

MLW CEO Court Bauer had revealed recently that they too had a discussion with the former universal champion. Though they couldn’t work out a deal.

Bound For Glory is Impact Wrestling’s biggest show of the year. It will see the debut of former WWE stars The IInspiration among others. You can check out the announced card for the event here.