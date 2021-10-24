Charlotte Flair Has Been ‘Increasing Difficult’ To Work With (Report)

More details have come to light about the situation regarding the scuffle between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, suggesting that this wasn’t the first time people have had problems with Flair’s attitude.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the Queen has ‘alienated’ her colleagues backstage with attitude issues. She has been ‘increasingly difficult to work with’ over the course of the year.

Charlotte has been isolating herself more and more behind the scenes. She is believed to be only interested in how she looks and said to scrutinize everything she is involved in through ‘a self-centered filter.’

On the other hand, Becky Lynch is liked among her colleagues and respected universally. The locker room sentiment is on her side. The Man is seen as a ‘hero’ for standing up to Flair after the awkward SmackDown segment.

There were people who were trying to give Flair the benefit of doubt despite a string of issues. Though crossing Becky is seen as the final straw for her. One wrestler said that “no other women want to work with her now.”

About the SmackDown incident, Charlotte denied dropping the title on purpose. This sounded preposterous enough for her to not only be asked to leave the building but also be escorted out of the arena.