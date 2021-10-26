Charly Arnolt Teases Working With AEW

Broadcaster Charly Arnolt was with WWE from 2016 until earlier this year, when she decided to leave for ESPN.

Arnolt recently took part in an autograph session with East Coast Autographs and spoke about possibly appearing for AEW.

“I am a huge fan of Tony Khan,” Arnolt said during the appearance. “I’m a huge fan of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi. I have to imagine that whatever they are putting together over there is gold. I will make it a point to tune in and, who knows, maybe one day I’ll make a cameo or more than a cameo.”

Arnolt co-hosts the popular First Take, Her Take podcast for ESPN. The weekly show is also hosted by Kimberley Martin and Chiney Ogwumike.

Arnolt & Tony Khan

Charly Arnolt has been friends with AEW President Tony Khan for many years. In fact, she knew TK before she joined WWE.

“I’ve known Tony for years and years,” she added. “I was friends with Tony even before I took my job with WWE. Long-standing relationship right there.”

According to Arnolt’s Wikipedia bio, she was invited by Tony Khan to attend a WWE Smackdown show in 2016. It was there that she met WWE Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano and Michael Cole. This led to her hiring with WWE. At the time, she had been working as a sports reporter in the Indianapolis area.