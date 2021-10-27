CM Punk Unfamiliar With Bobby Fish’s Work: “I Wasn’t Watching NXT”

CM Punk takes on Bobby Fish tonight on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of their match, Punk tells DAZN that he’s not too familiar with Fish’s work. He didn’t watch NXT, or much wrestling at all, during his 7-year hiatus from the ring.

“I wasn’t paying attention to NXT or wrestling whilst I was gone,” Punk said. “I knew who he was and the group he was in but I can’t say I’ve watched him too extensively.”

“Looking at him now, he’s definitely an impressive person. I was there and to see him mix it up with Danielson a couple of weeks ago and it got the gears grinding here. He’s somebody I can’t wait to share the ring with.”

Punk also commented on not being included in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament that is currently ongoing. He noted that while he was disappointed not to have the opportunity, he knows his chances will come in time.

“Looking at the field and seeing the names that that that were in it, I definitely think I could have fit in there. It’ll come. You know, it’s not my time but it’ll come at a later date.”

Time to bust out the long bois! https://t.co/cacBsBVLuQ — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 24, 2021

CM Punk vs Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish will come into this match with a 4-2 record in AEW. He dropped his first match in the promotion to Sammy Guevara with the TNT title on the line. Fish would get his first AEW victory against Lee Moriarty the following week on Rampage. The next night on another edition of Saturday Night Dynamite he was defeated by Bryan Danielson. Since then, he’s rattled off 3 straight wins on episodes of Dark.

As for CM Punk, he’s 4-0 since debuting in AEW. He’s rattled off wins over Darby Allin, Will Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Sydal.

There’s Muay Thai in our industry and then there’s my Muay Thai in our industry.. What I do is on a different level. https://t.co/qPchcqnmEi — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) October 27, 2021

Other matches scheduled for tonight’s show from Boston’s Agganis Arena include: