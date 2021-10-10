Court Bauer Confirms MLW Had Talks With WWE

Major League Wrestling/MLW owner Court Bauer has confirmed that he and the company were in talks with WWE earlier this year.

That had been rumors of talks between the two parties after the ‘Forbidden Door’ concept really took off with AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, AAA, GCW and more all working together.

Bauer confirmed the rumors during a media call for MLW Fightland:

“We’re talking with different offices about bringing their talent in and doing some international title matches. As for domestic partnerships, that’s where it gets a little tricky.

Court Bauer on WWE Conversations

“We’ve had talks, people are probably aware, we talked with WWE earlier this year. You have these conversations, try to see how it would work, and the biggest concern you have, at least for me, is you’re kind of inviting tortious interference and allowing it to happen if you go down that road and if you don’t feel like you’re getting enough in return to even take that risk, what are you doing? What’s the strategy there?

“It can be very complicated, whether it’s WWE or another company. It can be risky because often the talent, when they come through, you’re not going to now be able to control the creative for.

“These guys you spent a lot of time building up are now not in your system and now they are main event stars in MLW, but they go over there for a cameo and they’re not treated like top guys, you’re doing a disservice to them and your fans that have invested in their journey.

“It’s a really delicate thing and every conversation with every company is different. It’s a bit of a dance and sometimes it’s the forbidden dance.“