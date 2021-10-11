D-Von Dudley On Initially Not Liking His Backstage Role In WWE

D-Von Dudley has now settled into his backstage role as a producer in WWE but he didn’t like the position at first because he didn’t want to stop wrestling.

The Hall of Famer recently appeared on The Cut Pro Wrestling podcast. He discussed the Dudley Boyz’ 2015 return to the company and explained that the run ended because his partner Bubba Ray was reluctant to sign a contract extension.

Dudley then claimed that he wanted to continue wrestling but WWE didn’t want him as a singles competitor. He explained that he now enjoys the backstage position that was offered to him instead, but it took him some time to embrace it:

“Just for the record, I never wanted to stop wrestling. I never wanted to be a producer backstage for WWE, I enjoy it now but it took me some years to actually embrace it and like it.”

D-Von Dudley Has Grown Into His New Role

D-Von Dudley continued his explanation mentioning how he has produced matches for the teams he once had great bouts with himself:

“I hated it at first, I didn’t like it. Now, I’ve grown into it, working with guys like the Usos, the New Day, even Rey and Dominik, the Viking Raiders, The Bludgeon [Brothers],

I had great matches with those guys in the ring with them as well as producing their matches. I felt that I was wrong again and not getting the opportunity to wrestle continuously, but you know it is what it is.”

D-Von Dudley has been working as a producer for WWE since September 2016. His partner Bubba Ray was also offered a similar role by Vince McMahon himself but he didn’t take the offer. You can check out Ray’s explanation on it here.