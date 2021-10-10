Details On Bobby Fish Signing With AEW

There are some reported details on what led to the AEW signing of Bobby Fish.

Fish made his debut for AEW on the Oct. 1 edition of Rampage. He challenged Sammy Guevera for the TNT Championship. Fish lost the match, and many assumed that this would be a one-off.

As it turns out, Bobby Fish is indeed All Elite. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that The Young Bucks can be credited with bringing Fish on board. The tag team and EVPs of AEW were said to be very high on Fish.

Fish has already been teasing meeting Guevera again down the line. In the meantime, it’ll be interesting to see who Fish mixes it up against. Fish is once again under the same roof as his ex-Undisputed Era partner Adam Cole. Whether or not the two will eventually become chummy on AEW TV remains to be seen.

Fish had competed on WWE‘s NXT brand since 2017. Along the way, he captured the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. Before Cole left WWE, many felt Fish would be the odd man out after the Undisputed Era disbanded. This was proven to be correct as WWE released Fish along with a slew of other NXT talent.