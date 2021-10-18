Dolph Ziggler Says He Thought About Dying In The Ring During Match With Goldberg

You don’t usually think about dying in the ring when you are wrestling somebody. That is, unless you are wrestling Goldberg, According to Dolph Ziggler.

The show-off recently had an interview with XeniaDidThat. He discussed things such as his stand-up comedy career, whether he sees himself leaving wrestling and becoming a full-time comedian, and more.

During the interview, Ziggler said that he wants everyone to think that he made the most of the time when he goes out. This prompted the question of if he has ever thought about dying while being in the ring. To this he replied:

“A lot of times you don’t [think about dying in the ring] but maybe if you’re in there with Goldberg, you think about it a lot more.”

Apart from this, Dolph Ziggler also discussed how he has won the trust of WWE officials over the years where they now allow him a lot of freedom during press tours.

The former world champion started his WWE career in 2004. At this point, he has been with the promotion for over 17 years where he has won over a dozen titles.

Ziggler got the chance to face Goldberg in a singles match at SummerSlam 2019. The former Universal champion won this match in a quick fashion.