Don Callis Responds To Roman Reigns Dissing CM Punk

Don Callis has offered a response to Roman Reigns‘ rant on CM Punk.

Reigns turned quite a few heads with his recent comments about Punk. Punk is a former WWE star who had a nasty split from the company after creative differences and issues with the lack of time off. Punk made his return to the wrestling industry back in August, aligning with AEW.

For Punk, his return has been all about positivity but Roman Reigns hasn’t been impressed by what he’s seen. Reigns told Complex that he feels Punk has “lost a step or two.” He also brought up Punk’s shortcomings in the UFC and even went as far as to say he’d “big brother” the entire AEW roster.

Callis, who manages Kenny Omega on AEW TV, took to his Twitter account to take a dig at Reigns.

What does “a built in Ground “ mean? Can Paul help with these promos please https://t.co/4suT0WdJhY — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) October 15, 2021

“What does ‘a built in Ground’ mean? Can Paul help with these promos please?”

Reigns’ comments come at an interesting time. On Oct. 15, AEW and WWE will be going head-to-head for a half-hour. SmackDown will be airing on FOX Sports 1 this night and will extend a half-hour. This means the first half-hour of Rampage will be competing with it.

Both companies have made efforts to entice viewers. AEW will be running the opener of Rampage commercial-free and will have a free one-hour Buy-In show (see the live steam here).

SmackDown will feature Brock Lesnar and a match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. The last half-hour of SmackDown will run commercial-free.