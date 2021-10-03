EC3 vs Adam Scherr Free the Narrative II Results

EC3‘s second Free the Narrative PPV aired this weekend on FITE. In the main event, he faced Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman. It was Scherr’s first match since being released by WWE this spring. His last match was a triple threat for the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

Free the Narrative II Results:

Fodder defeated Jake Logan John Skyler defeated Westin Blake Parrow defeated Gentleman Jervis William defeated Stanley Matt Taven defeated William Adam Scherr defeated EC3

Scherr took to social media after the event.

“All I can say is thank you EC3 you set me free from so many things I had locked inside me that I never thought I’d be able to over come!!! You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!!”

All I can say is thank you @therealec3 you set me free from so many things I had locked inside me that I never thought I’d be able to over come!!!



You wanna see a monster become more than he thought he was capable of!!!



8:00pmhttps://t.co/a43H26yKS5 pic.twitter.com/SLHcvMdOd9 — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 2, 2021

“Free The Narrative” is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it,” reads a description of EC3’s series.

At the first Free the Narrative event, EC3 defeated Matt Cardona in the main event. That show aired on PPV in July.