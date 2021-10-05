Fans Returning To NXT UK On Oct. 14

Fans will be making their way back to NXT UK shows.

The COVID-19 pandemic made its mark on the wrestling industry. For a while, fans weren’t allowed to travel to shows and wrestling promotions had to adjust and hold events behind closed doors. We’ve seen fans make their return at full capacity in WWE and AEW. Other promotions in Japan still have reduced capacity crowds, although that is looking to change soon.

One brand in WWE that hasn’t been able to see fans in almost 18 months is NXT UK. Finally, there is some good news on that end.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that starting on Oct. 14, NXT UK will be held inside the BT Sport Studios with fans in attendance.

BREAKING: NXT UK will have fans back in for their tapings at BT Studios starting Thursday, October 14.



It’s almost 18 months since they had a crowd. I reported last week BT Sport were working hard on it with WWE, glad to see it happen! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 5, 2021

The first episode back has Ilja Dragunov Vs A-Kid for the NXT UK title. Pretty strong damn start! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 5, 2021

As mentioned in the report, Dragunov vs. A-Kid is on tap for the first episode with fans back in attendance. Dragunov ended the 870-day NXT United Kingdom Title reign of WALTER back in August.