Former WCW Wrestler Crowbar To Make AEW Debut

The former Crowbar from WCW (aka Devon Storm) will make his AEW debut on Dark: Elevation this week. He participated in the tapings held on October 6th from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’ll face Joey Janela and be accompanied to the ring by ECW Original, The Blue Meanie. The match will air Monday night on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Crowbar is a former WCW Cruiserweight, Hardcore, and Tag Team Champion (w/ David Flair). He is perhaps best known for his time in a trio along with David Flair and Daffney.

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, who passed away on September 1st at the age of 46. At one point, Daffney and Crowbar were co-Cruiserweight Champions together after defeating then champion Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch in a tag-team match. They then met in singles action, with Daffney coming out the victor after interference from Candido.

Crowbar spoke with Chris from the It’s My Wrestling Podcast about what a wonderful person Daffney was.

“She was a type of person that would walk into a locker room, or wherever, and would instantly, just, joy would come in,” Crowbar said (transcriptions via Sportskeeda). “She would just light up a room. A very happy, positive person, and we stayed close all these years.”