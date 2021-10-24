Former WWE Champion Appears On Dynamite

Former WWE cruiserweight champion Tony Nese made an appearance on this week’s Saturday night Dynamite. He was shown as a part of the crowd during the opening bout of the night.

The show opened with the AEW world title eliminator tournament match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes. The former WWE star was shown on the screen during the bout and referred to as “one of the hot free agents in pro wrestling.”

One of the hot free agents in pro wrestling @TonyNese taking in the action tonight – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/WXUarU5iof — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2021

After wrestling for promotions such as Impact Wrestling and others for a few years, Nese made his WWE debut as part of the cruiserweight classic tournament in 2016.

He made his main roster debut during the September 26 episode of Raw the same year. He lost a singles match against the then cruiserweight champion T.J. Perkins.

Tony Nese became a regular member of the cruiserweight division after this. He wrestled on main event and later 205 live in addition to Raw.

He won a tournament to determine the #1 contender for the cruiserweight title prior to WrestleMania 35. The high-flying star went on to defeat Buddy Murphy for the championship in the pre-show of the PPV.

Tony was released from his WWE contract on June 25. This means he became a free agent only this week. Now we will have to see what AEW has planned for him.