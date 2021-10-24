Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeNewsAEW

Former WWE Champion Appears On Dynamite

Tony Nese may join the AEW roster soon

By Anutosh Bajpai
Tony Nese
Tony Nese

Former WWE cruiserweight champion Tony Nese made an appearance on this week’s Saturday night Dynamite. He was shown as a part of the crowd during the opening bout of the night.

The show opened with the AEW world title eliminator tournament match between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes. The former WWE star was shown on the screen during the bout and referred to as “one of the hot free agents in pro wrestling.”

After wrestling for promotions such as Impact Wrestling and others for a few years, Nese made his WWE debut as part of the cruiserweight classic tournament in 2016.

He made his main roster debut during the September 26 episode of Raw the same year. He lost a singles match against the then cruiserweight champion T.J. Perkins.

Tony Nese became a regular member of the cruiserweight division after this. He wrestled on main event and later 205 live in addition to Raw.

He won a tournament to determine the #1 contender for the cruiserweight title prior to WrestleMania 35. The high-flying star went on to defeat Buddy Murphy for the championship in the pre-show of the PPV.

Tony was released from his WWE contract on June 25. This means he became a free agent only this week. Now we will have to see what AEW has planned for him.

New AEW Full Gear Championship Match Announced

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC