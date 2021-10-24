GCW War Ready Results Incl. Nick Gage vs Minoru Suzuki

GCW War Ready took place on Saturday night from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Several stars from promotions outside of Game Changer made appearances during the event, including some from Ring of Honor/ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling/MLW.

The Briscoes made a shock appearance during the last weekender that GCW put on, appearing to challenge the GCW Tag Team Champions Mance Warner Matthew Justice of Second Gear Crew.

ROH’s top tag team got their opportunity to fight for the titles at this event, and the match would headline alongside EFFY vs Psycho Clown and Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki facing the Deathmatch King, Nick Gage.

Here are the full results from the show, which is available to watch back on FITE TV on demand.

GCW War Ready Results

Allie Katch b. Gringo Loco, Lucas Riley, ASF, Matt Vandagriff, Gaston, JTG, and Eli Everfly ( Eight-Way Scramble Match )

