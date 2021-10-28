“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Duggan underwent emergency surgery on October 20th. His wife Debra revealed the news on Facebook. “Back where we don’t want to be,” she wrote. “Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra— feeling emotional.”

Emergency Surgery

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was in good spirits after undergoing emergency surgery in October 2021. His official Twitter account posted an update on his condition after the procedure. “Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well.”

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

On Thursday, October 28, Duggan posted a video on Instagram announcing that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He’ll undergo cancer surgery on Friday, October 29 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Duggan said his wife will keep everyone updated on his recovery. He thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2011. He also won the original Royal Rumble match in Hamilton in 1988. Duggan also won both the United States Championship and the TV title in WCW.

Duggan has twice been given awards by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He was awarded the Most Improved Wrestler in 1982. His feud with Ted Dibiase in 1985 was then awarded the Feud of the Year by the same publication. In 2018, he was inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, Texas.

SEScoops wishes a full and speedy recovery to the legendary “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.