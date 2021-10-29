Impact 9/28 Results: Minoru Suzuki Debuts

Impact Wrestling 9/28 featured the fallout from Bound For Glory. Moose made his first appearance as the new Impact World Champion and Minoru Suzuki made his promotional debut.

Impact 9/28 Quick Results:

X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel defeated Rocky Romero Rachael Ellering defeated Tasha Steelz Heath vs Joe Doering – No Contest Ace Austin defeats Chris Sabin

Moose Cuts First Promo As Champion, Josh Alexander & Minoru Suzuki Interrupt

"It doesn't matter how elite you are, it doesn't matter what tribe you're chief to, it doesn't matter if you're the boss, the man…hell you can add a new day to the week – I'm still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling." #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/YCeeFj6K00 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 29, 2021

Moose cut his first promo as Impact World Champion to kick off the show. He alluded to champions from other promotions before stating that he is the greatest champion in all of pro-wrestling. The man he cashed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy against, Josh Alexander, hit the ring and attacked Moose, sending him running into the crowd. Just then, Minoru Suzuki’s music hit and he came to the ring. Suzuki and Alexander then came face-to-face. Alexander turned his attention back to Moose but Suzuki turned him around and the two began exchanging blows. Security eventually came out to separate Alexander and Suzuki.

Trey Miguel Successfully Defends X-Division Title, Attacked By Steve Maclin

Trey Miguel successfully defended his newly won X-Division Championship in the first match of the night against NJPW‘s Rocky Romero. After a difficult match, Miguel was attacked from behind by Steve Maclin. Maclin hung Miguel up in the Tree of Woe and delivered a spear.

Later in the show, Maclin pointed out that Miguel’s never beaten him and nobody in Impact has defeated him. Scott D’Amore then said he would give him an opportunity to qualify for an X-Division title match next week.

Rachael Ellering Defeats Tasha Steelz

After a backstage confrontation between Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering and Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans, a match was made with Ellering taking on Steelz. After a back-and-forth match, Ellering picked up the victory with a back-slide after countering a cutter from Steelz.

Heath & Rhino Battle With Violent By Design

.@bigjoedoering uses the momentum of his power slam to add impact to his elbow. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zew7lIZPQf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 29, 2021

The feud between Heath & Rhino and Violent By Design continued this week. A match between Heath and Joe Doering was thrown out after Rhino and Deaner started brawling in the ring. Rhino was then going to get his hands on Eric Young but EY backed away, noting that he was still injured. It turns out Young is all cleared, however, as he would then get involved as VBD used the numbers advantage to take out both Heath and Rhino. Young gave Heath a piledriver to close the segment.

Madison Rayne Challenges Mickie James

Mickie James came out to cut her first promo since winning the Knockouts title at Bound for Glory. She praised Deonna Purrazzo for giving her the toughest fight of her life but was then interrupted by Madison Rayne. Rayne then challenged her to a title match next week, which James accepted.

Ace Austin Defeats Chris Sabin In The Main Event

The main event this week saw Chris Sabin and Ace Austin go one-on-one. It looked as though Sabin had the match in control but Madman Fulton then got involved from the outside. After a big punch from Fulton, Austin hit the fold on Sabin and got the 1-2-3.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week: