IMPACT Announces Hard To Kill PPV Event

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that they will be appearing once again on PPV in early 2022.

The company will be heading to Dallas, Texas on January 8th 2022 for the Hard To Kill event from an as of yet undisclosed location.

No matches have been confirmed for the event, however, it is likely to be headlined by Moose defending his IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander.

Alexander defeated Christian Cage to win the IMPACT Title during the main event of Bound For Glory this weekend before Moose would appear to cash in his Call Your Shot trophy and defeat the new Champion for the belt.

IMPACT Hard To Kill

Mickie James will also likely be part of the next PPV, after defeating Deonna Purazzo for the IMPACT Women’s Championship at Bound For Glory.

You can watch the replay of Bound For Glory via FITE TV. Hard To Kill is also expected to be available on FITE TV as a PPV event.

The show will also be taking place on the same day as New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom Day 3, which is worth bearing in mind in terms of ‘Forbidden Door’ crossover.