Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNewsImpact

Impact Wrestling Taping Spoilers (10/24/21)

By Chris Stephens
Impact Wrestling logo
Impact Wrestling

Some spoilers have become available from the recent Impact Wrestling tapings from Sunday in Las Vegas have become available.

According to a report from PW Insider, Minoru Suzuki’s first angle with Impact took place on Sunday night. Suzuki is said to have gotten into a brawl with Josh Alexander. Alexander had won the Impact World Championship at Bound for Glory briefly before Moose cashed-in his “Call Your Shot” trophy and won the title from him moments later.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, several other events took place which should air on this coming Thursday’s broadcast:

  • Mickie James retained her newly won Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. Mercedes Martinez then came out and challenged James to a match at Turning Point.
  • Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin.
  • Laredo Kid became the new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship after winning a fatal 4-way. He’ll face new champion Trey Miguel for the title at some point. It hasn’t been revealed who is opponents were, however.
  • A match between the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) went to a no-contest after interference by all 3 members of Impact’s Bullet Club faction (El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, & HIKULEO).
  • Eric Young returned from injury and won a squash match over Jai Vidal.
  • Heath defeated Violent By Design’s Joe Doering, but after the match VBD attacked both Heath and Rhino.
  • The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions the Iinspiration (Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee) watched a match between Decay and the Undead Bridesmaids from the stage area. There was said to have then been a small altercation after the match. It is not clear who won this match, however.

Impact Wrestling was advertising that Monday’s show would feature a match between Josh Alexander and Minoru Suzuki.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC