Impact Wrestling Taping Spoilers (10/24/21)

Some spoilers have become available from the recent Impact Wrestling tapings from Sunday in Las Vegas have become available.
According to a report from PW Insider, Minoru Suzuki’s first angle with Impact took place on Sunday night. Suzuki is said to have gotten into a brawl with Josh Alexander. Alexander had won the Impact World Championship at Bound for Glory briefly before Moose cashed-in his “Call Your Shot” trophy and won the title from him moments later.
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, several other events took place which should air on this coming Thursday’s broadcast:
- Mickie James retained her newly won Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. Mercedes Martinez then came out and challenged James to a match at Turning Point.
- Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin.
- Laredo Kid became the new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship after winning a fatal 4-way. He’ll face new champion Trey Miguel for the title at some point. It hasn’t been revealed who is opponents were, however.
- A match between the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) went to a no-contest after interference by all 3 members of Impact’s Bullet Club faction (El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, & HIKULEO).
- Eric Young returned from injury and won a squash match over Jai Vidal.
- Heath defeated Violent By Design’s Joe Doering, but after the match VBD attacked both Heath and Rhino.
- The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions the Iinspiration (Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee) watched a match between Decay and the Undead Bridesmaids from the stage area. There was said to have then been a small altercation after the match. It is not clear who won this match, however.
Impact Wrestling was advertising that Monday’s show would feature a match between Josh Alexander and Minoru Suzuki.