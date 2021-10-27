Imperium Win WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

Imperium stepped up to the plate and dethroned MSK as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions in a Lumberjack Match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 TV, which was billed as a Halloween Havoc special.

The match went 15 minutes in the co-main event spot on the broadcast. It was a solid tag team match that had a few spots using the other wrestler including when there was an outside dive to take out everyone. Imperium won with their finisher.

This was a big upset as MSK was listed as -150 favorites to retain the titles in the betting odds that were released this morning.

MSK became the champions when they won it in a triple threat match against The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this April.

Other notable title defenses included a winners-take-all six-man tag match at the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event as well as them beating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT: Great American Bash in July.

