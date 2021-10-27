Imperium Win WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

Imperium stepped up to the plate and dethroned MSK as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions in a Lumberjack Match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 TV, which was billed as a Halloween Havoc special.
The match went 15 minutes in the co-main event spot on the broadcast. It was a solid tag team match that had a few spots using the other wrestler including when there was an outside dive to take out everyone. Imperium won with their finisher.
This was a big upset as MSK was listed as -150 favorites to retain the titles in the betting odds that were released this morning.
MSK became the champions when they won it in a triple threat match against The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this April.
Other notable title defenses included a winners-take-all six-man tag match at the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event as well as them beating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at NXT: Great American Bash in July.
What are your thoughts on Imperium winning the NXT Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.