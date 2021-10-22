Internal WWE Reaction To Crown Jewel, Next Saudi Event

WWE Crown Jewel has received a generally positive review from fans. It appears that the people in the company are pleased with how things went as well.

PWinsider has provided some news from the show, noting that people within the promotion were ‘thrilled’ with the PPV. The feeling was that it was one of the better major shows they have produced over the last year.

The talents had more freedom to explore their surroundings at Crown Jewel this time around. They had a bowling alley and a movie theatre at their disposal.

While Titus O’Neil and Natalya were not on the card for the PPV, they were still brought in for community outreach events. Adam Peace and Chris Parks aka Abyss, were also there working as producers for the show.

One name who surprisingly wasn’t in the arena for Crown Jewel was The Undertaker. It appears he was in Saudi Arabia only for his appearance at the Pitbull concert.

Tarek Hamdi who made a surprise appearance during the show helping Mansoor was said to have fallen in love with the entire process and showmanship of WWE.

There are some who believe that the 2020 Olympic silver medallist will be getting a look by the officials when he is done with competing in karate.

Finally, the word going around the show was that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for their next show in the first quarter of 2022. Though no official date has been determined for that yet.