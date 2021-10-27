Io Shirai Speaks Out After Insane Ladder Bump At NXT Halloween Havoc

Io Shirai has commented on the wild ladder match spot from Halloween Havoc.

Shirai and Zoey Stark put the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and the team of Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta. In the end, Dolin and Jayne walked out of the ladder match with gold.

During the match, Hartwell shoved the ladder that Io Shirai was on and Shirai took an insane bump onto another ladder.

There was concern over whether or not Shirai was hurt during the spot. It appears the former NXT Women’s Champion is in good spirits.

I am not dead.

I will always keep getting up to do my best.



Just sad that the title is not on my waist…#HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/b6sqoS5eds — ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 27, 2021

“I am not dead. I will always keep getting up to do my best. Just sad that the title is not on my waist…”

Of course, Indi Hartwell won’t be getting a Christmas card from her this year.

I HATE

I N D I H A R T W E L L!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BkmqBtEdqj — ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 27, 2021

“I HATE I N D I H A R T W E L L!!!!!!!!”

What’s next for Shirai remains to be seen. The WWE draft has come and gone and Shirai remains on the NXT brand. It isn’t impossible for WWE to call her up to the main roster anyway but if she sticks around in NXT, it’ll be interesting to see if she remains in the tag team division or returns to singles action.