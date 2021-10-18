JBL On The Hardest Thing To Learn In Wrestling

Being a three-decade veteran in the industry, JBL knows what it takes to be successful in wrestling. According to him, the hardest thing to learn in the business is the psychology and timing.

The former WWE champion recently held a Q&A session on his YouTube. He discussed things such as getting in the ring with Brock Lesnar and more.

Discussing the psychology of wrestling, JBL recalled an interaction with Vince McMahon before a show in Canada. He explained how Mr. McMahon suggested him to take his promo to a completely different direction:

“Vince asked me, this is when I was JBL, ‘What’s your promo?’ And I had this promo where I tell them they suck and America’s better and all this blah, blah, blah. And he said, ‘No, no, no, just tell him you love them,’

And I thought about it. I thought, you know, I think that’s going to work, and I went out there. I said, ‘I just want you all to know that I love you. I think you’re the greatest so proud of you being our neighbor.’ People booed me out of the building.”

JBL On What Is The Hardest Thing To Learn In Wrestling

JBL is the twentieth triple crown champion in WWE history

JBL went on to explain that being a heel is not about getting a response from the crowd. He then revealed what he thinks is the hardest thing to learn in wrestling:

“It’s about believing that you’re the good guy. JBL always thought that he was the good guy. JBL always thought that he was on the right side of everything,

And that’s what added to people hating JBL was ‘how can you be that out of touch?’ And to me, that part of it, the psychology and the timing, is the hardest thing to learn.”

JBL was also asked if being a second-generation star makes it easier to make it in wrestling. Replying to it, the former WWE star discussed how it’s easier for some but difficult for others.