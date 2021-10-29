Jimmy Wang Yang has returned to WWE after more than a decade and he has joined the list of producers recently hired by the company.

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the former WWE star returned to the promotion recently. He worked as a producer for Raw this past week.

Jimmy Wang Yang started his wrestling career in 1999 when he signed with WCW. He stayed with the promotion until WWE acquired his contract after taking over the company.

Though his first run with the organization didn’t last very long. The American star was released from his contract within a year without making a main roster appearance.

Wang Yang then started working in the independent circuit and also competed for companies such as Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor among others.

The 40-year-old had numerous runs with WWE. His longest stint with the promotion was from 2006 to 2010. He returned to the independent circuit afterward and retired from active competition in 2018.

Jimmy Wang Yang joins the list of producers officials have freshly hired or brought back in the past few months including names such as Molly Holly, Hurricane Helms, and more.