Katsuyori Shibata Hopes To Make ‘Full-Fledged Comeback’ In NJPW

Katsuyori Shibata is seemingly testing the waters of a comeback.

Shibata broke the hearts of Japanese wrestling fans after he suffered a subdural hematoma in his classic IWGP Heavyweight Championship match with Kazuchika Okada back in April 2017. A series of headbutts, specifically a gnarly one near the end of the match, was to blame.

While Shibata hasn’t had a full-on wrestling match since the showdown with Okada, he has gotten physical. During the G1 Climax 29 finals event back in 2019, Katsuyori Shibata attacked KENTA after KENTA turned heel and joined Bullet Club. At the G1 Climax 31 event, Shibata and Zack Sabre Jr. had a surprise five-minute grappling match that ended in a draw.

After the match, Shibata said the next time he’s in the ring it’ll be in his wrestling gear.

Shibata told Tokyo Sports that more and more, he’s itching to make a comeback (h/t Reddit user Weezy-NJPW_Fan).

“It was a great space. It’s a special place. This is the only way for me. My desire to make a full-fledged comeback seems to have grown stronger. I’m living my life one step at a time, and year by year, the ring is getting closer and closer. Anyway, if I don’t have a goal, I really don’t know who I am, so I always keep it there. As Okada said when I was injured, pro wrestlers are superhuman.

“Three steps forward, two steps back. Sometimes I take three steps forward and four or five steps back. But I don’t want to give up. This is all I can do. I’m not going to give up. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be doing this job.”

Shibata has played a key role in NJPW‘s LA Dojo system. He has been tasked with ensuring that foreign talent is able to grasp Strong Style before breaking free from being a Young Lion.