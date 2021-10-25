Keith Lee On How Involved Vince McMahon Is With His ‘Beartcat’ Persona

Keith Lee underwent some character changes during his absence from WWE programming. He recently re-emerged on WWE TV as Bearcat Lee.

The Raw star recently appeared on Out of Character. He discussed the thought process behind the changes in his persona, his love for videos games, and more.

The heavyweight star was then asked how involved Vince McMahon is with his new gimmick. Replying to it, Lee said that the boss is quite hands on:

“I would say he’s been quite hands on, which is honestly something I need because I want to know what he wants as opposed to making a guess or estimation or hypothesis.

If I know what he wants directly, it makes it that much easier to give him what he’s looking for. He’s the man,” said Keith Lee, “he runs this, if he wants a specific thing out of his talent, then the talent is to give him what he wants.”

The former NXT champion also discussed how his character is different than before. He explained that it’s the guy that makes people uncomfortable by just looking at them instead of giving a smile and speaking to them kindly.

Keith Lee had mostly been absent from WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber PPV in February. He returned during the September 27 episode of Raw and the WWE star has been renamed Bearcat Lee since then.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes