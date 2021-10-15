LIVE STREAM: AEW Rampage Buy-In (Danielson vs. Suzuki)

The time has arrived for the AEW Rampage Buy-In show.

Of course, AEW’s Buy-In streams are usually reserved for PPVs. Things are different on this night (Oct. 15). That’s because Rampage will be going head-to-head with WWE SmackDown for the first half-hour. SmackDown airs on FOX Sports 1 tonight and will run an extra half-hour. To hype up Rampage, AEW is giving fans a free one-hour Buy-In show.

Headlining tonight’s preshow will be a matchup that has left wrestling fans salivating. Two living legends will share the ring as Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Minoru Suzuki. Fans will also get to witness Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty and Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett.

AEW Rampage Buy-In Card (9 p.m. ET):

Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Later tonight, SEScoops will be bringing you results from the AEW Rampage show set to air live at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Be sure to check back on the homepage for results once the show has ended.

